DeKalb celebrates 150 years since invention of barbed wire

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - DeKalb is called ‘The Barbed City’ for a reason and this year the community celebrates Joseph Glidden who invented barbed wire there 150 years ago.

The Joseph Glidden Homestead and Historical Center in DeKalb features the barn where Joseph invented barbed wire. The executive director of the historical center says barbed wire essentially put DeKalb on the map. She says the invention brought jobs to the area, and Joseph helped bring the first hospital, library and railroad to DeKalb.

“We’re seeing a renewed interest in this story. I think having that anniversary is reminding people that this did happen where I live or I have heard that before. We welcome all of the second graders in the school district to come out and see things. But now we are seeing all kinds of different ages connecting to that story again,” says Executive Director Jessi Haish LaRue.

