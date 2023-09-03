Saturday’s Cars and Coffee roars with participants

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least 300 cars participated in this year’s second to last cars and coffee show in Rockford.

The event hosted so many participants they had to close down two blocks of 7th St. in Rockford. September’s show also honors local police and fire departments. Around a dozen of them brought their own cars to show to the public.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd was also in attendance to hand out a trophy of her own: The Chief’s Choice trophy which is given to the owner of a car of her choosing.

“Four months ago, it took off like I don’t know what happened. It’s like somebody turned on the neon sign all of a sudden. We had to grow. People were parking in the streets all over. We had to do something about it so we did,” says show Coordinator Curt Kellermann.

