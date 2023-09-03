One dead, three others shot Sunday morning in Freeport

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man was shot and killed and three other males have non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Freeport police responded around 12:20 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of E. Pleasant St. in Freeport for reports of shots fired. An initial investigation shows four people had gunshot wounds.

Two 19-year-old males and a 23-year-old male, all of which are from Freeport. The fourth person was a 22-year-old Freeport man who died from his injuries at the hospital. Police have not released his name at this time.

Freeport police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW or through texting at TIP411.

