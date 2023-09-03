One dead, three hurt in Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man dies, and three other males are hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Freeport police responded just after midnight to the 300 block of E. Pleasant Street for reports of shots fired.

Two 19-year-old boys and a 23-year-old man, all from Freeport, have injuries that are not life threatening, but a fourth person, a 22-year-old man, died while being treated at a nearby hospital.

Police have not released his name at this time.

Freeport police are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW or through texting at TIP411.

