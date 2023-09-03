North End City Market with different produce outlook this time of year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - North End City Market is one of Rockford’s oldest running farmers markets, and it looked a bit different in terms of what produce was sold at this time of year.

Bill Girling is one of the vendors at the market. He says given the summer temperatures in the Rockford area, most of the produce is ready at once. He says the tomatoes are three weeks late and apples are two weeks early. He adds big leaf plants like zucchini cucumbers and beans because they are burning up without much rain.

Even with the different timing of crops this year, Bill Girling enjoys the family aspect of the market.

“It’s the smallest but it basically is a true farmer’s market. The thing that’s great about it is that it’s in the neighborhood. You see people walking around with strollers and they are walking around with dogs. They live around here. It’s quite the social place on Saturday mornings.”

The market runs Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Oct. 16 near the Auburn St. and N. Main St. roundabout in Rockford.

