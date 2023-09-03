Local meat markets see increase in customers for Labor Day weekend

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Families across the stateline stock up on their favorite kinds of meat to celebrate Labor Day. For those that didn’t pre stock, they’re hitting their local meat shops to purchase whatever can fit on the grill.

“We are selling lots of New York strips, we are selling lots of all beef hotdogs and patties, lots of everything, lots of brats,” said Jason Turner, Prairie Hill Meats and Pinnon Premium meats owner.

“A lot of burgers, a lot of brats, chicken, chops, we have a lot of flavored burgers that we sell, and they are going fantastic,” said Geno Edwards, Countryside Meats and Deli customer relations.

Edwards has worked at Countryside Meats and Deli in Rockford for 20 years. He says Labor Day weekend is always a success.

“(It’s the) end of summer, everyone wants to get their grilling in before the weather changes,” he said.

Though Edwards says working Labor Day weekend can get exhausting because of the rushes, he says customers are always worth it.

“I really do like doing that, serving them, put a smile on their face, if they’re having a bad day they’ll come in and see me singing and dancing, they’re happy,” he said.

Turner owns Prairie Hills Meats in South Beloit and Pinnon Premium Meats in Beloit. He echoes Labor Day weekend brings in large crowds.

“Anything that’s around a holiday, especially if it’s a holiday where people want to get together with family or friends, it always gets busier and it’s always good for us,” he said.

Turner says his employees at his three locations can start relaxing the Tuesday following Labor Day as it gets slower.

“Having enough staff to get through the holidays is a challenge sometime,” he said.

Edwards says steaks are usually a best-selling item for Labor Day weekend but because of its higher price, people are buying more burgers.

Countryside Meats and Deli will be open on Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prairie Hill Meats keeps their regular hours, which are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

