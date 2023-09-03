Family, locals in mourning after child drowns at Pearl Lake

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A tragic start to the Labor Day weekend after a Belvidere boy drowns at Pearl Lake.

Authorities say Christiano “Danny” Morales, 6, of Belvidere, was at the lake with family early Saturday afternoon when his mother noticed he was missing.

After a public announcement was made in an effort to clear the lake and find Danny, Jesy Stowers jumped into the water to find the 6-year-old.

“They made an announcement for everybody to get out of the water and everybody just started looking for Daniel,” said Stowers. “The water was a little bit cloudy though, so I immediately dove into the water, and I just started feeling around the bottom, and I felt his leg and pulled him up as fast as I could, got him to the shore and tried to do CPR.”

Despite life-saving efforts, Danny did not survive.

A GoFundMe page has been created by Danny’s family to help aid with funeral costs.

Daniel Jarrett is the owner and operator of the West Rock Wake Park, a wakeboarding park in Rockford. He stresses the importance of water safety and how basic swim skills can be the difference between life or death.

“You know how easy it is to just relax and let your guard down,” said Jarrett. “The reason why people wear CGA vests out here, Coast Guard approved. If you’ve got young ones near water, get them in a CGA and that way they are protected.”

According to the CDC, more than 4,000 children between the ages of 5 and 14 die from drowning every year.

