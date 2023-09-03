Child drowns at Pearl Lake

Authorities say early Saturday afternoon, life-saving measures were performed on the child once they got them out of the water.(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A tragic start to the Labor Day weekend as a six-year-old drowns at Pearl Lake, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities say early Saturday afternoon, life-saving measures were performed on the child once they got them out of the water. The child was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s office got a call about the situation just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening. A Deputy from the Coroner’s office is at the scene as of 7:35 p.m. Saturday to investigate the situation.

