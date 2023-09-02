Restaurant manager accused of stealing customer’s fanny pack containing $8,200

A restaurant manager in Arizona is accused of stealing a customer's fanny pack that had $8,200, a cellphone, and a wedding ring inside. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A customer at a restaurant in Arizona says their fanny pack with thousands of dollars inside was stolen while she was dining.

KPHO reports that on Aug. 8, Cynthia Cruz went to the restaurant with her husband after work.

According to Cruz, it wasn’t until they left that she realized she had left something behind.

“I didn’t discover the phone was gone or my bag was gone until I was at the school my daughter attended,” she said.

Cruz says her fanny pack had $8,200, a cellphone, and a wedding ring inside when it was stolen.

After calling the restaurant, Aaron Jones, identified in a police report as the manager, said no one had reported finding any items left behind.

“I knew Aaron because he was the only one that was ever at the register,” Cruz said. “Aaron is a good guy, but I know he’s lying.”

According to investigators, surveillance footage caught Jones taking the fanny pack in question and going through it.

“It had everything in it. My birthday was July 6, so I had gift cards, my license, my cellphone,” she said.

Cruz said she was carrying $8,200 having just sold an all-terrain vehicle to save up for new equipment for her business as a medical aesthetician.

The restaurant released the following statement from the CEO:

“We terminated the employment of Mr. Jones immediately upon learning of this incident. We cooperated fully with law enforcement and will continue to do anything we can to help them in their investigation. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any (alleged) illegal activity committed by any of our employees.”

Cruz believes had Jones been honest and returned the money, things would have been different.

“I would’ve given him money. Honestly, I would’ve pulled out $100, and I would’ve been like, Aaron, you are awesome, and I’m going to let people know. That’s what I would’ve done,” she said.

Jones is facing reported charges of possessing stolen property.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

