Potential record breaking Labor Day for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The average high on Labor Day in Rockford is 80 degrees. However this year we are looking at a high of 94 degrees. The record high temperature on a Labor day is 96 degrees set in 2012.

This is why this weekend it’s important to stay hydrated as Sunday also has a high of 94 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Monday the temperatures don’t go up but the humidity will. Dew points will be around the 70 degree mark making our heat index feel close to 100 degrees. Overnight lows look to be on the warm side as we only get down to the low to mid 70s.

Humidity rises on Monday and Tuesday before a cold front enters bringing dew points back down to a comfortable level. (DJ Baker)

Tuesday the heat stays around but we also see slight chances for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. These chances are small at 20% but still are there.

Wednesday we are expecting a cool down to 85 degrees as a cold front is expected to enter our region. The front also brings a slight chance for thunderstorms still only being around a 20% chance. The exact timing of the cold front isn’t too certain right now and if it enters later in the day highs could approach 90 degrees.

The rest of the week we see sunshine and back to normal temperatures around 80 degrees.

