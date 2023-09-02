‘Makes no sense’: 16-year-old student shot, killed during high school football game

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a high school football game.

WAFB reports that deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School Friday night.

According to West Baton Rouge Sgt. Landon Groger, a 16-year-old was shot and killed, and a 28-year-old was transferred to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials with the West Baton Rouge School Board said they “are deeply saddened by the shooting that took place” even with extra security in place at the game.

Adding, “Our first priorities at this time are to assist the family of the student who died, and all our students, and to assist the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in its investigation.”

The shooting happened during halftime of the football game between Brusly High and Port Allen High schools.

The aftermath of the shooting could be seen on a livestream broadcast of the game that showed crowds leaving while emergency lights flashed in the background.

“A few bad apples can really upset it for the whole community when you have two great programs coming together like this,” game commentators Jeff Palemo and Jason Decuir, can be heard saying. “All of this other stuff just makes no sense. It can’t be tolerated.”

The remainder of the game was called off due to the shooting.

“Our prayers are with everyone touched by this tragedy,” school officials shared. “In times like these, our entire community grieves. By loving and supporting each other, we will get through it.”

Sgt. Groger said no arrests were immediately made and the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.