Hononegah’s Brian Zimmerman returns to the sidelines after stroke

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Week 1′s matchup between Jefferson and Hononegah brought back plenty of players, cheerleaders, bandmembers, and more to the world of high school football. But the biggest return had to be Hononegah head coach Brian Zimmerman.

“It was really tough for me to sit out those last seven games of the season but it was absolutely necessary,” Zimmerman said.

The day after Hono’s week 4 win against Freeport last season, Zimmerman’s life changed forever.

“I had a subarachnoid hemorrhage,” Zimmerman said. “A stroke.”

According to Dr. Tibor Becske, 10-15% of people who suffer a subarachnoid hemorrhage die before reaching the hospital, approximately 25% die within 24 hours, and about half die within six months.

“It opened my eyes I guess to how important it is that coaches are taking care of their health as well, getting check-ups and stuff,” Zimmerman said.

“It definitely hurt our confidence, hurt our spirits, not having Zim on the sidelines or not at practice,” Hononenegah senior WR/DB Isaiah Houi said.

Zimmerman’s return to the sideline is an impressive one as well, with over a third of people who suffer a SAH deal with major neurologic deficits.

“That whole situation is something I hope is completely 100% behind me, I’ve been great ever since health-wise and just plan to keep it that way,” Zimmerman said

”To be honest I think I have a little more bounce in my step,” Zimmerman added. “It really made me appreciate the time I get to be with my players and the coaching staff and I really did miss it so I knew that if I missed it that much and wanted to be back out here and so forth.”

“The (assistant) coaches did a great job of filling his role but at the same time it’s Coach Zimmerman, he’s a staple at this school,” Houi said.

“We’re super happy to have him (Zimmerman) back this year,” Houi added.

