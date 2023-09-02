Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2
Teams all around the Stateline brought their best for week 2
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -
BNC
Rockford Christian 34, Winnebago 55
Byron 64, Lutheran 0
Dixon 29, Oregon 20
Genoa-Kingston 6, North Boone 35
Stillman Valley 49, Rock Falls 7
NIC-10
Auburn 26, Guilford 14
East 6, Belvidere North 51
Harlem 7, Hononegah 42
Boylan 44, Jefferson 8
Belvidere 14, Freeport 48
NUIC
Galena 49, West Carroll 0
Du-Pec 42, Pearl City-Eastland 0
Forreston 18, Dakota 8
Heyworth 13, Stockton 47
Lena-Winslow 32, Fulton 8
8-Man
Christian Life 36, Galva 0
Amboy 80, River Ridge 8
South Beloit 62, Peoria Heights 28
Non-Conference
Wheaton St. Francis 42, Sterling 28
Morton 27, Rochelle 26
