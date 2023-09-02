Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2

Teams all around the Stateline brought their best for week 2
Get the latest scores and highlights from the local high school football teams in the stateline
By Gia Lanci and Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

BNC

Rockford Christian 34, Winnebago 55

Byron 64, Lutheran 0

Dixon 29, Oregon 20

Genoa-Kingston 6, North Boone 35

Stillman Valley 49, Rock Falls 7

NIC-10

Auburn 26, Guilford 14

East 6, Belvidere North 51

Harlem 7, Hononegah 42

Boylan 44, Jefferson 8

Belvidere 14, Freeport 48

NUIC

Galena 49, West Carroll 0

Du-Pec 42, Pearl City-Eastland 0

Forreston 18, Dakota 8

Heyworth 13, Stockton 47

Lena-Winslow 32, Fulton 8

8-Man

Christian Life 36, Galva 0

Amboy 80, River Ridge 8

South Beloit 62, Peoria Heights 28

Non-Conference

Wheaton St. Francis 42, Sterling 28

Morton 27, Rochelle 26

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

