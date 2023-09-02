Experts say roads will be crowded Labor Day weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Travel experts expect roads to be busy all weekend for Labor Day, especially Friday and Monday as people go to and from their destinations.

AAA expects roads to be busiest until around 9 p.m. Friday. It will stay steady through the weekend until about 6 p.m. Monday.

“Domestically, people are choosing to go to Seattle, Anchorage, New York,” said Molly Hart, AAA spokesperson.

She says nationally, they expect to rescue 300,000 motorists on the roads during the long weekend, which could lead to higher-than-average break downs.

“Some of the common causes are either a dead battery, a flat tire or running out of gas,” Hart said.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he wants people to have fun this weekend but also wants to emphasize law enforcement will be on the lookout in high traffic areas.

“I see people like in the left lane driving really slow,” he said. “As you pass them, which is very dangerous, they’re on the phone, you know, texting, so that’s huge and again, driving under the influence under alcohol or whatever, there’s no reason for it.”

Caruana has a tip for drivers to stay safe on the roads, watch your speed.

“Plan ahead and slow down a couple of minutes, you’ll get to your destination,” he said.

Chintan Thakker, Decorum Management Group president, says even though it’s going to be a popular travel weekend, his Days Inn in Rockford doesn’t see an increase in travelers.

“The forecast occupancy in demand is roughly 65, 70% for this weekend which is not necessarily abnormal for this time of year,” he said.

For those traveling this weekend, make sure to take a phone charger, jumper cables, extra bottles of water and snacks just in case of an emergency.

