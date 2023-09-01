US Cellular introduces 5G wireless in Belvidere

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (right) and UScellular President/CEO Laurent “LT” Therivel
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Cellular introduces its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology in Belvidere Thursday afternoon as part of its effort to bridge the digital divide in Illinois.

According to U.S. Cellular, almost 367,000 locations in Illinois lack full access to essential broadband connectivity. Though state lawmakers say this number should drastically drop thanks to this new technology.

“Bringing broadband to places that have never had it before is a big deal,” governor J.B. Pritzker said.

U.S. Cellular says its mission is to connect people to what matters most. That’s something Illinois lawmakers hope for as well.

“Places like Rockford Peoria. Bloomington. We have good access but just outside you know, on the way from Rockford to Belvidere, you lose some services,” says State Rep. Dave Vella.

The company had a live demonstration outside of Washington Academy in Belvidere to show Governor Pritzker and others how this can help with the state’s digital divide. Attendees saw how the speed of 5G mid-band technology and can connect homes and businesses across the state.

“It’s pretty amazing to me that we can provide broadband internet now to people in rural areas in ex-urban areas. With technology that’s really not complex to deploy,” says Pritzker.

This technology allows homes or businesses to connect to a cell tower for wireless, high-speed broadband connection. That way there is no need for a wired connection through a fiber or cable.

“We saw in the pandemic is that being connected is imperative,” says U.S. Cellular President/CEO Laurent “LT” Therivel. “What we’re talking about is connecting a home not just for today but for the future.”

“It changes a community and their ability to attract businesses and their ability to let their students and their faculty and everybody connect at high speeds,” says Governor Pritzker.

Vella says people struggled to work from home during COVID-19 without a strong connection. He says this service will be a game changer.

“It also allows more ability for people here. This allows them to move to the country and keep doing the jobs or doing telemarketing or just meeting on zoom in a different space.”

This wireless connection is capable of running between 20-40 video streams at the same time all in HD The receiver is about the size of a garage door opener.

Belvidere is one of the first cities in the state to receive UScellular’s 5G mid-band network. According to the company’s website, this network’s speeds are up to ten times faster than 4G LTE and some low-band 5G networks.

