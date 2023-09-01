Survivors, families recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

(WIFR) - On Thursday, organizations, survivors and families around the world raise awareness about drug overdoses and recognize the lives lost from them.

“It’s not as simple as just stopping, Alison Grimes, Remedies Renewing Lives drug addiction counselor. “Real treatment is necessary.”

Grimes is also a survivor. She started taking drugs at 12 years old and says during her battle, she overdosed several times. Now, she lives to save lives.

“I figured like I’m gonna be one of those people you read about that died in a Taco Bell bathroom and that’s going to be my story and I’m OK with that,” she said.

When firefighters respond to a possible overdose, they check if the person is breathing, if their lips or blue or if they’re surrounded by needles.

“The first thing we’re going to do is we’re going to give them Narcan,” said Shannon Kopp, Rockford Fire Department mobile integrated healthcare manager. “That person can go from being this close to dying to having another chance to get their life back in order.”

Survivors and organizations say International Overdose Awareness Day is important.

“The importance of overdose awareness is you never know when you’re going to run into it,” Kopp said.

“It’s also about making sure that the families, you know, get recognition as well and that we put awareness out there for people so that realize that this is a big deal,” Grimes said.

Daniel Stewart, Recovery Oriented Systems of Care for Ogle and DeKalb Counties coordinator, also lived with drug and alcohol addiction. He is two years sober.

“It was always there for me,” he said. “To wake me up in the morning, to, you know, help me deal with, you know, people, places and things, to tuck me in at night.”

Stewart says the reason why most drug addicts overdose is because they feel alone. If more people came together, he says less people would die.

