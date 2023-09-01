Rockford Labor Day parade kicks off Sept. 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city’s annual Labor Day parade will commemorate workers with a stroll through downtown.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, from the intersection of Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue, then head north to East State Street.

It will end up at Wyman St. and Chestnut St. near the Davis Park entrance.

Traffic detours and street closures will begin at 9 a.m. before the parade. Streets that intersect the parade route will be closed during festivities.

Arterial roads will have police traffic controls allowing traffic to cross periodically, but motorists should use alternate routes when they can.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.