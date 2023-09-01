Rockford Labor Day parade kicks off Sept. 4

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city’s annual Labor Day parade will commemorate workers with a stroll through downtown.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, from the intersection of Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue, then head north to East State Street.

It will end up at Wyman St. and Chestnut St. near the Davis Park entrance.

Traffic detours and street closures will begin at 9 a.m. before the parade. Streets that intersect the parade route will be closed during festivities.

Arterial roads will have police traffic controls allowing traffic to cross periodically, but motorists should use alternate routes when they can.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Accident (gfx)
31-year-old man named in fatal Rockford motorcycle crash
Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss, 53, was arrested on August 31, 2023.
Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss faces theft, misconduct charges
Death Investigation underway
Two bodies found during welfare check at Oregon home
“Absolutely, we’re not gonna let anything bring us down"
More than $10K stolen from Ratanaram Buddhist Temple
Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of...
Police: Man taken into custody after 5-hour standoff in Belvidere

Latest News

The Rockford Public Library will host the Zoom conversation September 6.
Rockford Public Library to host Pulitzer Prize-winning author
YWCA to host 'One Table' dinner, fundraising event
YWCA to host 'One Table' dinner, fundraising event
Excessive heat
Rockford events canceled Friday due to severe weather advisory
Winnebago County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and Prairie St. Brewing Co. have come...
CASA and Prairie Street Brewery Co. collaborate for child advocacy