Payroll error leaves 45,000 USPS mail carriers without their checks

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The U.S. Postal Service said an issue with its payroll system resulted in rural mail carriers across the country not getting their paychecks Friday.

A USPS spokesperson said in a statement that workers who didn’t get paid will get a salary advance via a no-fee money order. The programming issue that affected payroll has been fixed, they said.

The National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association said on its website that over 45,000 rural carriers did not get their check.

“We are demanding that this process is completed without any carrier being hassled or asked to forgo the salary advance,” the group said in its statement. “All offices are being made aware this is not optional and to have plenty of money orders on hand. There are over 45,000 rural carriers who have missing or partial checks; it is absolutely not acceptable.”

Two postal workers spoke with KBTX in Texas about the situation. They asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation.

“We’re living check to check like everybody else. We are normal people, we are just out there working trying to get the mail delivered. We are very overworked and underpaid,” one rural worker said. “We still have to pay mortgages. We have to pay rent and car notes. Our bills don’t stop, late fees don’t stop because the post office doesn’t know when they’re going to pay us.”

Another worker said with rent payments and bills due early in the month, many people don’t know what they’re going to do.

“I’ve been lost for words,” they said. “It’s just horrible because having to pay the bills, knowing the bills are coming up. You could be forced to move out or lose anything. You lose your car. Most of us have kids. We don’t know what to do.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Accident (gfx)
31-year-old man named in fatal Rockford motorcycle crash
Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss, 53, was arrested on August 31, 2023.
Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss faces theft, misconduct charges
Death Investigation underway
Two bodies found during welfare check at Oregon home
Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of...
Police: Man taken into custody after 5-hour standoff in Belvidere
Two Rockford men arrested on burglary charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, a large Texas flag hangs from the Texas State Capitol...
A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says
Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio authorities release bodycam video showing fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman
After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he...
Man hands out cash after winning $500K on scratch-off ticket