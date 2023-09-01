MISSING: Belvidere 15-year-old boy reported missing, endangered

Antonio Montoya is described as black, 5'5, weighing roughly 145lbs, with brown eyes and black...
Antonio Montoya is described as black, 5'5, weighing roughly 145lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.(Belvidere Police Department)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A nationwide search is on for a missing 15-year-old boy from Belvidere.

Belvidere police are asking for the public’s help in finding Antonio Montoya, who was last seen on Aug. 9 leaving his home in the 100 block of E. Fourth Street.

Family says Antonio has not posted to his social media accounts since before he went missing.

He’s described as black, 5′5, weighing roughly 145lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Antonio was last seen wearing a beige hoodie, white t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Antonio or his whereabouts can contact Detective Thomas Jones at 815-547-6386 or the Belvidere Police Department at 815-547-6386.

