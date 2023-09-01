Man pleads guilty to murder of 10-year-old Rockford girl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Blue Island man and registered sex offender pleads guilty Friday to murder in the death of 10-year-old Destiny Huggins and the attempted murder of her 6-year-old sister.

Antonio Monroe, 44, admitted to the crimes as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He initially pled not guilty in court. All of the other charges against him, including kidnapping and aggravated battery, were dropped.

A Winnebago County judge handed down a sentence of 60 years for the murder charge and 30 years for the attempted murder. Those sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 90 years in prison. He will receive credit for the 55 days he spent in the Winnebago County Jail.

Monroe admitted to luring the girls to the backyard of an abandoned home in the area of Ninth Avenue in Rockford on July 8, promising them money. Monroe said he grabbed both girls at the same time, threw them to the ground and choked them. Monroe was arrested after Destiny’s 6-year-old sister escaped and told their mother about the kidnapping. Destiny’s body was found a short time later.

“Today’s conviction and sentence will do little to ease the heartache caused by this horrible crime. But it is our hope that the family and the community, will take some solace in knowing that Monroe will spend the rest of his life in prison,” Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said in a news release Friday.

