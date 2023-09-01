Man pleads guilty to murder of 10-year-old Rockford girl

Monroe's bond is set at $500,000.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Blue Island man pleads guilty Friday to murder in the death of 10-year-old Destiny Huggins and the attempted murder of her 6-year-old sister.

Antonio Monroe, 44, admitted to the crimes as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He initially pled not guilty in court. All of the other charges against him were dropped.

A Winnebago County judge handed down a sentence of 60 years for the murder charge and 30 years for the attempted murder. Those sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 90 years.

Monroe was arrested July 8 after Destiny’s 6-year-old sister escaped and told their mother about the kidnapping. Destiny’s body was found a short time later.

In court, prosecutors said Monroe, who was a convicted sex offender, lured the girls to the backyard of an abandoned home in Rockford, promising them money.

