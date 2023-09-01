Local residents react to theft, misconduct charges against Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County residents react a day after County Clerk Julie Bliss was charged with stealing from from taxpayers and official misconduct.

Charges against Bliss were filed Thursday, making her the latest in what some say is a disturbing trend of area public officials who have been embroiled in criminal allegations in recent years like ex-Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz, former Winnebago County Purchasing Director Sally Claassen and former Dixon Comptroller Rita Crundwell.

Bliss posted a$1,000 bond Thursday and is scheduled to make her first court appearance Sept. 7.

“I will be first in line to get rid of these crooks and put some people in there that are going to take care of our veterans and the people that are paying their taxes,” said county resident Sheila McCullough.

Resident Alisha Sorensen said elected officials have a choice.

“They’ve got the opportunity to make a change or make that decision to do something stupid,” she said. “And when they make that decision, it’s going to chip away at my trust for the whole scale of it. But I still gotta try to trust that the next person will do better.”

