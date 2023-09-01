Illinois DCFS launches study of Child Protection Services

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois’ Department of Children and Family Services will undergo an operations study to better its policies and services, including how administrators investigate and respond to child abuse and neglect allegations.

The study will be led by the Center for Innovation in Population Health (IPH Center) at the University of Kentucky with support from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Northwestern University.

A project team will gather information on issues facing the child welfare system in Illinois through a series of programs―Precision Analytics, Safe Systems and Workforce Development. During the study, an advisory board of 13 members will show input and leadership to the project team about DCFS operations as they work to deliver a final report.

The study will take course over a two-year period with recommendations sent to DCFS throughout, so immediate action can be taken where needed.

“We have made significant progress in the past four years and using the feedback we receive from the independent review is an important next step in ensuring we are providing the most appropriate services to every child and family we serve,” Marc D. Smith stated, Illinois DCFS director.

The study comes alongside the release of The Illinois Child Welfare Insights Tool, a new online data dashboard available to the public with near real-time information used by DCFS administrators.

Data from the last 12 months shows how many DCFS reports have been taken, the statistics of what children and families experience while receiving services and percentages by county of healthcare administered to children and living situation insights.

The insight tool is available at https://dcfs.illinois.gov.

This is the first time the public, including child welfare advocates and the families receiving services, have had online access to this real-time data.

DCFS is responsible for protecting children from abuse or neglect by responding to reports received by the Child Abuse Hotline at childabuse.illinois.gov (non-emergency situations) or 1-800-25-ABUSE (1-800-252-2873).

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.