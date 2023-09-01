Fantastic Friday Night Frenzy forecast

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are planning on watching any high school football this evening, the atmosphere has a gift of great weather for you. At kickoff we expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s, cooling nicely as the game continues. You should expect to be around the 70 degree mark at the end of the game. When you get home you can watch our Football Frenzy Plus online or on you WIFR news app where we’ll be in the upper 60s.

Even if you are not watching high school football this evening, it’s still a great night to be outside before we see heat return for our Labor Day weekend. Our lows are in the lower 60s.

Saturday we warm up to the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday temperatures increase again with highs in the mid 90s. Humidity rises slightly but not too noticeable with only increasing heat index values by a degree or two. Overnight we only get down to the upper 60s.

Labor day will feel like the hottest day of the weekend as highs remain in the mid 90s but dew points around 70 degrees could produce a few heat index values in the very low hundreds. Overnight our A/Cs will be working hard as we only get down to the low to mid 70s.

