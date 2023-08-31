Two Rockford teenagers accused of stealing car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford boys face several charges after Rockford Police say they stole a car and ran away from officers on Tuesday.

Police say the boys stole the car in the 1200 block of National Avenue; police later found the car in the 100 block of Burbank Avenue.

Police also say the boys drove away from officers and the car was later found abandoned in the area of Pierpont Avenue and School Street.

One of the boys is in custody and the other boy was released to a parent.

