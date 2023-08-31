Two Rockford teenagers accused of stealing car

(MGN)
By Jason Barabasz
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford boys face several charges after Rockford Police say they stole a car and ran away from officers on Tuesday.

Police say the boys stole the car in the 1200 block of National Avenue; police later found the car in the 100 block of Burbank Avenue.

Police also say the boys drove away from officers and the car was later found abandoned in the area of Pierpont Avenue and School Street.

One of the boys is in custody and the other boy was released to a parent.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retail theft
3 from Rockford, 1 from Beloit charged in Janesville retail theft
Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of...
Police: Man taken into custody after 5-hour standoff in Belvidere
Officers have not released how many people are involved and if there are any injuries.
Traffic stalled on I-39/90 in Rock County after semi crash
Semi Truck
Drivers identified in fatal DeKalb County crash
John Carlos Boose was convicted of murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Regina Poe.
Rockford man gets 50 years for 2015 murder

Latest News

Two Rockford men arrested on burglary charges
32-year-old man dies in Rockford motorcycle crash
Picture Perfect Today, Hot for Labor Day Weekend
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast--8/31/23
Rockford motorcycle crash
rockford motorcycle crash