Two Rockford men arrested on burglary charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police arrest two men after they are accused of stealing several items at LKQ Auto Parts on Harrison Avenue Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived at the area, they used a K9 unit to find the suspects, who were later identified as Joseph Pumilia, 32 and John Redwine, 25.

Both men were arrested, and police say they found burglary tools and stolen parts on them.

Pumilia and Redwine face criminal trespass and burglary charges.

