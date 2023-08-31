Two Rockford men arrested on burglary charges

(Credit: MGN)
By Jason Barabasz
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police arrest two men after they are accused of stealing several items at LKQ Auto Parts on Harrison Avenue Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived at the area, they used a K9 unit to find the suspects, who were later identified as Joseph Pumilia, 32 and John Redwine, 25.

Both men were arrested, and police say they found burglary tools and stolen parts on them.

Pumilia and Redwine face criminal trespass and burglary charges.

