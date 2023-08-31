Two bodies found during welfare check at Oregon home

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man and a woman were found dead Aug. 28 inside an Oregon home, according to police.

Officers arrived just after 9 a.m. for a welfare check at 807 Franklin St., where they discovered Philip Bausone, 50, and Becki Bausone, 54. inside the home.

A toxicology report by the Ogle County Coroner’s Office is pending.

Police say there is no indication of risk to the public.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.