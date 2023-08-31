Summer temperatures make a return this weekend while humidity makes a delayed entrance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our taste of fall starts to fade after this evening. We’ll see clear skies with a low in the low 50s.

Friday summer nudges out fall as our highs will be in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight temperatures don’t get as low with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Saturday summer takes it’s foothold as highs will be in the low 90s. However, humidity will be on the low end so it won’t feel as hot. Overnight lows are in the mid 60s.

Sunday and Monday are cut and paste as highs are in the mid 90s with sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s with clear skies.

Humidity does start to return on Monday with values near 70 degrees. This will make your labor day Monday feel a bit warmer as heat index values approach the triple digits.

Make sure to stay hydrated and put on sunscreen if you enjoy the outdoors this Labor Day Weekend.

