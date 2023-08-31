Rockford teens face vehicle theft charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 14-year-old Rockford boys face charges after Rockford police say they broke into a home, stole a car and ran away from officers on Tuesday.

One 14-year-old faces charges of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary. The other is charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Police say around 8 a.m. on August 29, two suspects stole a vehicle and entered a home in the 1200 block of National Avenue. Just before 7 p.m. the same day, officers saw the stolen car in the 100 block of Burbank Avenue.

Investigators claim the suspects tried to get away from officers before abandoning the vehicle in the area of Pierpont Avenue and School Street. One teen was taken into custody and the other was released to a parent.

