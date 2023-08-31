Rockford ranked safest Illinois city for bicyclists

Bicyclists
Bicyclists(KTTC)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Grease up your chains, Rockfordians, because the city was just named Illinois’ safest place to bike in 2023.

Bisnar Chase surveyed 3,000 people to see how they felt about cycling in their city. Virginia Beach, VA tops the list with an average satisfactory rating of 9.4, while Columbus, GA was rated the worst with an average 4.2 rating.

When it comes to safety, Aurora, Ill. came in just behind Rockford as the next safest city to bike in the Lincoln state.

Read the full list and other findings in the survey here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just before 2 p.m. of shots fired at the DMV Rockford Secretary of State...
Police: One hurt in strip mall shooting near Rockford DMV
John Carlos Boose was convicted of murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Regina Poe.
Rockford man gets 50 years for 2015 murder
Semi Truck
Drivers identified in fatal DeKalb County crash
A kitchen fire broke out Monday night at Rockford’s Chicken Hop restaurant on State Street.
$200K in damages estimated after Rockford restaurant fire
Retail theft
3 from Rockford, 1 from Beloit charged in Janesville retail theft

Latest News

Forty-four-year-old Travoie Huggins was fatally shot on July 13, 2013, inside his Rockford home.
Family of Travoie Huggins seeks answers a decade after his homicide
Rockford man arrested on child pornography possession charges
Rockford man arrested on child pornography possession charges
Poplar Grove teen identified after deadly crash in Boone County
Poplar Grove teen identified after deadly crash in Boone County
"You can walk around this neighborhood at night and not be worried, not even need pepper spray"
Police: Man taken into custody after 5-hour standoff in Belvidere