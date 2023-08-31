Rockford Habitat for Humanity builds nine homes as part of ‘23 in ‘23′ campaign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity is inching closer to the end of the construction season by putting the finishing touches on the new homes it is building as part of its “23 in ‘23″ campaign.

Six of the single-family homes are going up in Emerson Estates off of Springfield Avenue on the city’s west side while three are at the Brandon subdivision near Sandy Hollow Golf Course.

The 23 in ‘23 campaign is made up of 23 area businesses that have helped Habitat complete its 2023 new construction projects. Homes are built by volunteers and licensed contractors and sold to carefully selected applicants.

“We truly could not do this without the financial support and the volunteer man hours that go into these homes,” said Habitat Board President Peter Schmeling. “We build safe, affordable housing in this community, and we couldn’t do it without the community’s support.”

