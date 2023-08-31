Political experts debate age limits for elected officials

McConnell freeze creates age limit debate
By Jake Pearson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s second freeze at a press conference in a month creates a divide, with some saying the Kentucky native is too old and some saying he is not medically fit for office.

A recent CBS poll shows 73% of adults want a maximum age limit for elected officials. 40% say they would want 70 to be the cut-off age to run for office.

45% of Americans want more women in office and 41% think the country is better off with more racial minorities involved.

Both political parties agree on a desire for age limits to play a role during election season, with 71% of democrats agreeing and 75% of republicans.

Former U.S. Representative Don Manzullo says restricting an officials age would not solve any issues.

“Each case is individual, in my 20 years in the house, I really don’t know of anybody who, because of age, was losing his mind. An age limit really doesn’t accomplish anything,” said Manzullo. “There is an age limit, it’s determined by the voters.”

Rockford University associate professor of political science Bob Evans says restricting candidates on the basis of age is unconstitutional, but term limits can be implemented to counter the argument.

“It’s not how old I am, it’s how many terms I can serve,” said Evans. “A number of states have term limits in their state governments. We already have term limits on the presidents. I think its popular for people who are disappointed.”

