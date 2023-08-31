Officers surprise boy with new video game after he got lost on the first day of school

“A small gesture can make a world of a difference,” the department wrote alongside a photo...
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A young student in Oklahoma who had a rough first day at school was given a boost by local police officers.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department received a call on Aug. 21 about a boy who accidentally took the wrong bus after school and was lost in the city.

The boy also said he didn’t have a very good first day at school.

When officers located the boy and took him home, he mentioned that he loves to play video games, but he didn’t have enough money to buy the new NFL Madden24.

To help turn his day around, the officers pooled their own money to buy the video game for the boy.

“A small gesture can make a world of a difference,” the department wrote alongside a photo posted on Facebook.

