New UW Health program will let some patients skip a hospital stay

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The UW Health System is promising a new program will allow patients to stay at-home, rather than be admitted one of its hospitals, while still giving them the same level of care.

Its Home-Based Hospital Care initiative will roll out slowly, UW Health explained in a statement announcing the effort. To start, only four adult patients will be allowed to participate at a time, but administrators are hoping that number will jump into the hundreds at some point at the beginning of next year.

According to the health system, research has supported the idea that treatment at home is safe and effective. The program’s director Mandy McGowen claimed it actually results in better outcomes for the patients and is what they want.

“Patients… tend to prefer to be at home, if they can be,” she was quoted as saying. “This is just the beginning, but we are hopeful this program can be a bigger part of the future of health care.”

Some of the tangible benefits UW Health hopes to see with the new program is keeping some patients out of nursing homes, since they can be more active at home. Also, conditions that can occur during hospital stays, including delirium, confusion, or some infections, could be avoided. There are intangible bonuses too, UW Health added. In its statement, the health system noted that staying at home means people can eat what they want, sleep in their own bed, and spend more time with loved ones.

To ensure the patients’ recovery, doctors will go to each home every day, UW Health said, while nurses will make two visits per day. The patients will also be given smart devices designed to give them access to help at a moment’s notice.

With the help of software designed to identify potential participants from UW Hospital and East Madison Hospital, physicians and nurses will select those who would be allowed to recover at home. The hospital will also set them up with the equipment, such as IV pumps and oxygen tanks, that they will need. McGowen pointed out that the hospital has larger equipment, like a mobile ultrasound machine, that they can take to the patients’ homes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.