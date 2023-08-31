Rockford motorcycle crash leaves man in critical condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning, according to Rockford Police.

The accident took place in the 2500 block of Highcrest Road. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital were he’s being treated for those injures. Circumstances surrounding the crash have yet to be determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.

