Rockford motorcycle crash leaves man in critical condition
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning, according to Rockford Police.
The accident took place in the 2500 block of Highcrest Road. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital were he’s being treated for those injures. Circumstances surrounding the crash have yet to be determined.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.
