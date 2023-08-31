More than $10K stolen from Ratanaram Buddhist Temple

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than $10,000 in cash and gold goes missing, following what Ratanaram Buddhist Temple leaders was a break in.

Temple leaders say the burglary happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, while it was still light outside. They say this is the only time of day no one was in the building. Luckily, there is security footage.

The people you see in the video above are the alleged suspects, 3 women and one man. They showed up around 1:30 in the afternoon while people were there, only to return later. The temple planned a celebration of life event this weekend, so they had a lot of cash in the building.

“This coming weekend we are having a big celebration so we actually got the cash from the bank and get ready for tomorrows celebration so they knew it was gonna happen,” said temple member Sengla Vanmanivong.

As well as the stolen money, leaders say the burglars made off with $5000 in gold and electronics.

“In Buddhism we believe in karma. So if someone does the bad thing, the one who did the bad thing, the bad result one day will come to that person,” said the temple’s Vice-Abbot, Nanda Siri.

However, leaders refuse to let one bad night ruin the fun weekend they have planned.

“Absolutely, we’re not gonna let anything bring us down, we plan to do that, and we are gonna come together, as a community we will come together and we will make it happen again. They’re not gonna break our spirit, that’s for sure,” Vanmanivong said.

Members say this isn’t the only instance of burglary at one of their places of worship. In the last few years, a temple in Elgin was hit, as well as others in Texas and Tennessee.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

