Man stabbed by girlfriend in Janesville, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was stabbed by his girlfriend Thursday morning, according to the Janesville Police Department.

The man was stabbed once in the arm, according to the JPD statement, but refused medical treatment from the paramedics who responded to the scene.

The police department was called to the location, in the 1300 block of Morningside Drive, shortly after midnight.

The suspect was gone by the time officers reached the scene and they were unable to locate her, JPD stated. They did report finding the weapon involved.

The incident is still being investigated, but police say there is no threat to the public. Their statement noted that the couple had lived together in Illinois, at which time they established their relationship.

