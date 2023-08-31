IceHogs Captain Garrett Mitchell announces retirement

Mitchell was captain in all three seasons with Rockford.
Garrett Mitchell gets ready for a faceoff against the Chicago Wolves.
Garrett Mitchell gets ready for a faceoff against the Chicago Wolves.(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 14 years in professional hockey, Rockford’s Garrett Mitchell is calling it a career.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old joined the Hogs in February 2020 season and would spend his remaining three seasons as captain. Prior to his time in Rockford, Mitchell was drafted by Washington in the 6th round of the 2009 NHL Draft. The Saskatchewan native only appeared in one NHL game in his career with the Capitals in 2016-17.

Mitchell was a mainstay with Washington’s AHL affiliate, Hershey. The winger played in 400 games with the Bears across nine seasons.

While in Rockford, Mitchell appeared in 135 regular season games and finished with 13 goals and 13 assists. The captain missed a majority of the 2022-23 season with a broken collarbone.

