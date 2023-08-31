Family of Travoie Huggins seeks answers a decade after his homicide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been 10 years, and one Rockford family is still searching for answers about who killed 44-year-old Travoie Huggins.

Huggins was shot and killed on July 13, 2013, inside his Cambridge Avenue home. While no suspects have been officially named, his family says in the weeks before he died, Huggins told them he believed he was being followed.

Travoie’s sister, LaVerne Huggins, said he was a successful entrepreneur who knew a lot of people. She wants whoever killed him or anyone who knows who riddled him with bullets a decade ago to come forward.

“You’ve got to stand up and be accountable for what you did wrong because you took a life,” Huggins said. “So many people do that, they’ll hold their people up in wrong but you forget about the other person’s son that you took. They loved their son, too.”

