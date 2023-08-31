Family of Travoie Huggins seeks answers a decade after his homicide

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been 10 years, and one Rockford family is still searching for answers about who killed 44-year-old Travoie Huggins.

Huggins was shot and killed on July 13, 2013, inside his Cambridge Avenue home. While no suspects have been officially named, his family says in the weeks before he died, Huggins told them he believed he was being followed.

Travoie’s sister, LaVerne Huggins, said he was a successful entrepreneur who knew a lot of people. She wants whoever killed him or anyone who knows who riddled him with bullets a decade ago to come forward.

“You’ve got to stand up and be accountable for what you did wrong because you took a life,” Huggins said. “So many people do that, they’ll hold their people up in wrong but you forget about the other person’s son that you took. They loved their son, too.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just before 2 p.m. of shots fired at the DMV Rockford Secretary of State...
Police: One hurt in strip mall shooting near Rockford DMV
John Carlos Boose was convicted of murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Regina Poe.
Rockford man gets 50 years for 2015 murder
Semi Truck
Drivers identified in fatal DeKalb County crash
A kitchen fire broke out Monday night at Rockford’s Chicken Hop restaurant on State Street.
$200K in damages estimated after Rockford restaurant fire
Retail theft
3 from Rockford, 1 from Beloit charged in Janesville retail theft

Latest News

Rockford man arrested on child pornography possession charges
Rockford man arrested on child pornography possession charges
Poplar Grove teen identified after deadly crash in Boone County
Poplar Grove teen identified after deadly crash in Boone County
"You can walk around this neighborhood at night and not be worried, not even need pepper spray"
Police: Man taken into custody after 5-hour standoff in Belvidere
Officers have not released how many people are involved and if there are any injuries.
Traffic stalled on I-39/90 in Rock County after semi crash