Cyclists rank Rockford as safest Illinois city to bike

Bicyclists
Bicyclists(KTTC)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Grease up your chains, Rockfordians, because a survey just ranked the city as Illinois’ safest place to bike in 2023.

Bisnar Chase surveyed 3,000 bike enthusiasts to see how they felt about cycling in their city. Virginia Beach, Va. tops the list with an average satisfactory rating of 9.4, while Columbus, Ga. was rated the worst with an average 4.2 rating.

Aurora, Ill. came in just behind Rockford as the next safest city to bike in the Land of Lincoln.

Read the full list and other findings in the survey here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retail theft
3 from Rockford, 1 from Beloit charged in Janesville retail theft
Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of...
Police: Man taken into custody after 5-hour standoff in Belvidere
Officers have not released how many people are involved and if there are any injuries.
Traffic stalled on I-39/90 in Rock County after semi crash
Semi Truck
Drivers identified in fatal DeKalb County crash
Motorcycle Accident (gfx)
31-year-old man dies in Rockford motorcycle crash

Latest News

The comedic play opens on Sept. 7 at the Clark Arts Center.
Artists’ Ensemble Theater opens season with ‘The Tin Woman’
Rockford teens face vehicle theft charges
UW Health will allow some patients who would normally be admitted to one of its hospitals to be...
New UW Health program will let some patients skip a hospital stay
Two Rockford men arrested on burglary charges
Motorcycle Accident (gfx)
31-year-old man dies in Rockford motorcycle crash