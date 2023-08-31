Cyclists rank Rockford as safest Illinois city to bike

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Grease up your chains, Rockfordians, because a survey just ranked the city as Illinois’ safest place to bike in 2023.

Bisnar Chase surveyed 3,000 bike enthusiasts to see how they felt about cycling in their city. Virginia Beach, Va. tops the list with an average satisfactory rating of 9.4, while Columbus, Ga. was rated the worst with an average 4.2 rating.

Aurora, Ill. came in just behind Rockford as the next safest city to bike in the Land of Lincoln.

Read the full list and other findings in the survey here.

