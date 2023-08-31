Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss faces theft, misconduct charges

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss, 53, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by Illinois State Police.

Bliss is charged with theft of government property and official misconduct.

The charges come after a months-long investigation.

According to a news release from Boone County, an employee in the clerk’s office reported “irregularities” in two of the office’s bank accounts. The release says the information was presented to leaders in April.

Boone County officials called the Illinois State Police and contracted accounting firm Silkich, LLP, to assist in the investigation.

In a statement to the media, the county said “the misuse of public funds is an abuse of power and a violation of the public trust that will not be tolerated. The Boone County Board and Boone County Administration are fully committed to cooperating with the Illinois State Police and with Sikich, LLP, in order to provide the public with a full, accurate, and transparent accounting of the outcome of this investigation, and to restore the public’s trust in our County officials.”

If convicted, Bliss could face more than 10 years in prison, however county leaders say both charges could also carry sentences of probation only.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

