Skip to content
Weather
Livestream
Football Frenzy
I-team
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Election Results
Home
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Eye on Politics
I-team
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Football Frenzy
Scoreboard
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Community Calendar
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
Daily Deals
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
BREAKING: Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss faces theft, misconduct charges
Dismiss Breaking News Alerts Bar
Alzheimer’s Association shares how to have tough conversations with aging family members
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By
Annamarie Schutt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
3 from Rockford, 1 from Beloit charged in Janesville retail theft
Police: Man taken into custody after 5-hour standoff in Belvidere
Traffic stalled on I-39/90 in Rock County after semi crash
Drivers identified in fatal DeKalb County crash
31-year-old man named in fatal Rockford motorcycle crash
Latest News
Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity builds nine homes as part of '23 in '23' campaign
Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss faces theft, misconduct charges
5 wounded, 2 critically, in most recent shooting in Illinois city
Two bodies found during welfare check at Oregon home