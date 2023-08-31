31-year-old man named in fatal Rockford motorcycle crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old man dies after a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning, according to Rockford police.

The accident happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Highcrest Road. First responders say Jordan Bray was riding his motorcycle when he veered off the road and hit a tree.

Bray was rushed to a nearby hospital for lifesaving efforts but was unable to survive his injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Adult male motorcyclist crashed in the 2500 block of Highcrest and is being transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area while we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 31, 2023

