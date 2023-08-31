31-year-old man dies in Rockford motorcycle crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old man dies after a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning, according to Rockford police.

The accident took place in the 2500 block of Highcrest Road. First responders rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police have not identified the person pending family notification.

Circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

