31-year-old man dies in Rockford motorcycle crash

By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old man dies after a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning, according to Rockford police.

The accident took place in the 2500 block of Highcrest Road. First responders rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police have not identified the person pending family notification.

Circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

