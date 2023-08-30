Traffic stalled on I-39/90 in Rock County after semi crash

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LA PRAIRIE, Wis. (WIFR) - Traffic is at a standstill Tuesday after witnesses say two semi-trucks crashed on I-39/90 S.

Wisconsin State Patrol reports the crash happened around 1:30 p.m.

All southbound lanes, along with the Avalon Road/WIS-11 ramp, are closed while first responders work the scene.

Officers have not released how many people are involved and if there are any injuries.

Closures are expected to last through the afternoon. Those who travel I-39/90 south from Wisconsin should find an alternate route until the road is clear.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

