A taste of fall before summer intrudes into your Labor Day plans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winds have shifted to the north as a cold front has passed through our region yesterday. These northly winds have brought well below average temperatures today as our highs will be in the low 70s. Sunshine remains constant today with a few fair weather clouds scattered throughout.

Overnight you might have to close your windows and grab a blanket as you’re headed off to bed or put on a sweatshirt if you are hoping to see tonight’s super blue moon as lows are in the mid 40s with clear skies.

Fall like weather starts to fade on Thursday as highs bump back to the upper 70s with sunny skies. Lows overnight will be in the lower 50s.

Friday returns to around average as highs are in the lower 80s. Friday evening looks to be pretty picture perfect for Friday Night Frenzy as temperatures will be in the 70s around kickoff. Lows overnight are in the upper 50s.

Saturday starts summers return as highs reach the lower 90s. Luckily dewpoints will be in the low 60s preventing heat indices from reaching the triple digits.

Sunday and Monday both will have highs in the mid 90s with plenty of sunshine. Dewpoints do increase slightly but won’t make this heat oppressive. Heat index values might be a few degrees above our thermometer barely reaching triple digits.

Make sure to stay hydrated if you are outside celebrating Labor Day weekend and wear your sunscreen as there will be an abundance of sunshine.

