State, local police plan extra patrols over Labor Day weekend

Illinois State Police plan extra patrols to curb distracted and impaired driving over the Labor...
Illinois State Police plan extra patrols to curb distracted and impaired driving over the Labor Day holiday weekend.(Illinois State Police)
By Maggie Hradecky
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State and local police departments gear up for the Labor Day holiday by stepping up enforcement efforts and reminding drivers to not get behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

ISP Division of Patrol Colonel Margaret McGreal says troopers will look for the “Fatal Four” violations: driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving and not using a seatbelt.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Labor Day campaign runs through September 4 and in tandem with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s “It’s Not a Game” campaign.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just before 2 p.m. of shots fired at the DMV Rockford Secretary of State...
Police: One hurt in strip mall shooting near Rockford DMV
A kitchen fire broke out Monday night at Rockford’s Chicken Hop restaurant on State Street.
$200K in damages estimated after Rockford restaurant fire
John Carlos Boose was convicted of murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Regina Poe.
Rockford man gets 50 years for 2015 murder
Semi Truck
Drivers identified in fatal DeKalb County crash
Police confirmed Monday that the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Rockford police: Man hurt in shooting, car crash on Charles Street

Latest News

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-year-old.
Poplar Grove teen identified after deadly crash in Boone County
Corey Bruton
Rockford man arrested on child pornography possession charges
Police: Man taken into custody after 5-hour standoff in Belvidere
The Rockford Public Library will host the Zoom conversation September 6.
Rockford Public Library to host Pulitzer Prize-winning author