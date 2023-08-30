State, local police plan extra patrols over Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State and local police departments gear up for the Labor Day holiday by stepping up enforcement efforts and reminding drivers to not get behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

ISP Division of Patrol Colonel Margaret McGreal says troopers will look for the “Fatal Four” violations: driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving and not using a seatbelt.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Labor Day campaign runs through September 4 and in tandem with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s “It’s Not a Game” campaign.

