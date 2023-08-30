Rockford man arrested on child pornography possession charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is behind bars after police say they found evidence of child pornography on one of his electronics.

Corey Bruton, 31, faces three counts of possession of child pornography, which is a class two felony. The Illinois State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained a warrant to search Bruton’s home on 9th Street in Rockford Tuesday.

Bruton is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail; he is awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.