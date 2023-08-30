Rockford man arrested on child pornography possession charges

Corey Bruton
Corey Bruton(Illinois State Police)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is behind bars after police say they found evidence of child pornography on one of his electronics.

Corey Bruton, 31, faces three counts of possession of child pornography, which is a class two felony. The Illinois State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained a warrant to search Bruton’s home on 9th Street in Rockford Tuesday.

Bruton is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail; he is awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just before 2 p.m. of shots fired at the DMV Rockford Secretary of State...
Police: One hurt in strip mall shooting near Rockford DMV
A kitchen fire broke out Monday night at Rockford’s Chicken Hop restaurant on State Street.
$200K in damages estimated after Rockford restaurant fire
John Carlos Boose was convicted of murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Regina Poe.
Rockford man gets 50 years for 2015 murder
Semi Truck
Drivers identified in fatal DeKalb County crash
Police confirmed Monday that the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Rockford police: Man hurt in shooting, car crash on Charles Street

Latest News

Police presence in neighborhood forces Belvidere’s Washington Academy to ‘hold in place’
The Rockford Public Library will host the Zoom conversation September 6.
Rockford Public Library to host Pulitzer Prize-winning author
Charles Street closure extended
Much Cooler and Sunny Today
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--8/30/23