Poplar Grove teen identified after deadly crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Poplar Grove.

Jose Christian Renteria Ruiz died from his injuries after the two-vehicle crash on August 26, according to the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 76 and Manchester Road. No other details about the crash are known.

