Police presence in neighborhood forces Belvidere’s Washington Academy to ‘hold in place’

(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Students at Washington Academy in Belvidere were told to “hold in place” Wednesday morning due to a heavy police presence in the neighborhood.

Witnesses say police were involved in a standoff at one of the homes near 11th Avenue and West 6th Street. Parents of Washington Academy students say they received an email from district leaders alerting them to the incident.

“Hold in place” means students are to stay in their classrooms or other designated areas within the school because of activity outside the building.

As of right now, school is still in session for the day, according to parents. At least one parent reported their preschooler was released as scheduled.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just before 2 p.m. of shots fired at the DMV Rockford Secretary of State...
Police: One hurt in strip mall shooting near Rockford DMV
A kitchen fire broke out Monday night at Rockford’s Chicken Hop restaurant on State Street.
$200K in damages estimated after Rockford restaurant fire
John Carlos Boose was convicted of murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Regina Poe.
Rockford man gets 50 years for 2015 murder
Semi Truck
Drivers identified in fatal DeKalb County crash
Police confirmed Monday that the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Rockford police: Man hurt in shooting, car crash on Charles Street

Latest News

The Rockford Public Library will host the Zoom conversation September 6.
Rockford Public Library to host Pulitzer Prize-winning author
Charles Street closure extended
Much Cooler and Sunny Today
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--8/30/23
Retail theft
3 from Rockford, 1 from Beloit charged in Janesville retail theft