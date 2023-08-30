Police presence in neighborhood forces Belvidere’s Washington Academy to ‘hold in place’

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Students at Washington Academy in Belvidere were told to “hold in place” Wednesday morning due to a heavy police presence in the neighborhood.

Witnesses say police were involved in a standoff at one of the homes near 11th Avenue and West 6th Street. Parents of Washington Academy students say they received an email from district leaders alerting them to the incident.

“Hold in place” means students are to stay in their classrooms or other designated areas within the school because of activity outside the building.

As of right now, school is still in session for the day, according to parents. At least one parent reported their preschooler was released as scheduled.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.